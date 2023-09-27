Igbesi aye Ilu

NASA Nwá Awọn igbero fun International Space Station Deorbit Module

NASA has issued a call for proposals for an International Space Station (ISS) deorbit module, allowing bidders to choose their preferred type of contract for its development. The final request for proposals, released on September 18, is for the United States Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), which will be responsible for the final phases of deorbiting the ISS scheduled for 2030.

The draft request for proposals, released in May, suggested a “hybrid” contract approach, with the development phase under a cost-plus contract and production under a fixed firm price contract. The final request for proposals allows bidders to either retain the hybrid approach or complete the entire project, including development, under a fixed firm price contract. This contracting approach was chosen by NASA to maximize value to the government and enhance competition.

NASA allocated $180 million for the USDV in its fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, estimating the total cost to be around $1 billion. However, the agency emphasizes the importance of reliability for the USDV due to its critical role in the deorbiting process. The spacecraft must function perfectly on its first flight and have redundancy and anomaly recovery capabilities.

The base period for the contract runs through March 2031, but the request for proposals also includes options for storage and launch integration services until September 2035, accounting for potential delays in decommissioning the ISS.

Proposals are due to NASA on November 17, with an anticipated award to be made in April 2024.

