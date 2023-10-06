Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Eto Eto Aabo Eto NASA Ilọsiwaju Iṣakoso Ewu ati Idaniloju Aabo ni Ofurufu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 6, 2023
Eto Eto Aabo Eto NASA Ilọsiwaju Iṣakoso Ewu ati Idaniloju Aabo ni Ofurufu

Lakotan:

NASA’s System-Wide Safety (SWS) project recently completed a major milestone with the successful implementation of Technical Challenge 1 (TC-1): In-Time Terminal Area Risk Management. This event showcased the key takeaways and technology demonstrations from TC-1, and engaged stakeholders and partners in discussions about the potential of the tools, techniques, and processes developed in the project. The TC-1 capabilities aim to proactively identify emerging risks and monitor safety margins to prevent accidents and incidents. These new technologies utilize risk assessment algorithms, predictive modeling, and advanced data analytics methods to improve current safety management systems and shape future operational systems.

One of the major achievements of TC-1 is the development and demonstration of methods to enhance risk management and safety assurance processes by identifying risks and causal factors before accidents or incidents occur. Integrated risk assessment capabilities have been established to monitor and evaluate operations in terminal areas, utilizing advanced data analytics and predictive model development. Additionally, TC-1 has collaborated with partners to develop Machine Learning Analytics Tools that identify and characterize operational risks, monitor and integrate data, evaluate risk mitigation strategies, and determine causal and contributing factors.

The findings of TC-1 are foundational for the rest of the SWS technical challenges. The project sets the stage for the upcoming Technical Challenge 6 (TC-6), which aims to build upon the progress made in TC-1 and address the safety challenges faced by the transforming aviation industry. The SWS project extends its appreciation to the subproject managers and coordinators who made the successful completion of TC-1 possible.

(Source: NASA’s System-Wide Safety project)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

Science

Awọn oruka Igi Ṣe afihan Ẹri ti iji oorun to gaju ti o le ba ọlaju jẹ loni

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Tuntun Ṣawari Awo Tectonic Ọdun 120-Milionu Ọdun: Awo Pọntu

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Module Nauka ti Russia lori Awọn iriri ISS Itutu eto jo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

O padanu

Science

Awọn oruka Igi Ṣe afihan Ẹri ti iji oorun to gaju ti o le ba ọlaju jẹ loni

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuntun Ṣawari Awo Tectonic Ọdun 120-Milionu Ọdun: Awo Pọntu

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Module Nauka ti Russia lori Awọn iriri ISS Itutu eto jo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Awọn iwadii Voyager: Ṣi Ṣiṣawari Cosmos naa

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments