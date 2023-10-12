Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Awọn ikọlu iyara ti Radiation Sopọ si Awọn iwariri-ilẹ lori Awọn irawọ Neutron, Awọn imọran Iwadi Tuntun

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 12, 2023
A recent study conducted by the University of Tokyo has shed light on the mysterious origin of Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), which are rapid blasts of radiation that sweep over Earth. FRBs are invisible to the human eye but can be detected by radio telescopes. They are extremely powerful and can outshine an entire galaxy. However, their source remains unknown.

Neutron stars, or “dead stars,” are emerging as potential suspects for the cause of FRBs. Neutron stars are formed when massive stars undergo supernova explosions and collapse, leaving behind a dense core. These stellar remnants have incredibly strong magnetic fields and can rotate up to 700 times per second.

The new research shows that starquakes on the surface of neutron stars could be responsible for FRBs. A starquake is a sudden shift that occurs on the surface of a neutron star, similar to an earthquake on Earth. The twisting of the strong magnetic fields on the star could potentially cause stress that leads to a starquake.

By analyzing the timing and emission energies of repeating FRB bursts, researchers discovered several similarities between FRBs and earthquakes. These similarities include the probability of aftershocks occurring, the rate of aftershocks decreasing with time, and the aftershock rate remaining constant even if the average rate of FRB-earthquake activity changes significantly.

These findings suggest that neutron stars have a solid crust that, when disturbed by starquakes, releases a tremendous amount of energy in the form of FRBs. Further analysis of new FRB data is needed to fully confirm this theory and gain more insights into the fundamental laws of nuclear physics.

– University of Tokyo: http://www.astron.en.strefa.pl/MNRAS_V.0000.html

