Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Nlọ si Asteroid Ọlọrọ Irin kan toje

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 12, 2023
Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Nlọ si Asteroid Ọlọrọ Irin kan toje

NASA is preparing to launch the Psyche mission, a spacecraft that will embark on a 2.2 billion mile journey to investigate a rare, metal-rich asteroid beyond the orbit of Mars. The spacecraft will ride on board a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with the launch scheduled for Thursday at 10:16 a.m. ET, weather permitting. The mission will be live-streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel and website.

The Psyche mission’s target is a 140-mile-wide asteroid named Psyche, which orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter in the main asteroid belt. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a shattered planetesimal, providing valuable insights into the formation of planets.

The spacecraft will carry several instruments to study the asteroid, including a multispectral imager, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, a magnetometer, and a radio instrument. These instruments will help scientists gather data on the asteroid’s size, shape, and composition.

If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will enter Psyche’s orbit in late July 2029 and begin its mission in August of the same year. The mission was briefly delayed due to an issue with the spacecraft’s thrusters, but the problem has since been resolved.

The Psyche mission is a significant milestone for NASA, as it is the first mission to explore a planetary body primarily made of metal. Scientists hope that the data gathered from this mission will provide valuable insights into the formation and composition of asteroids and other celestial bodies.

Orisun: Gizmodo

By Gabriel Botha

jẹmọ Post

Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A galactic alabapade

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Awọn ohun ti o wa ni isalẹ Ẹsẹ wa: Iduroṣinṣin Rock Fihan Nipasẹ Awọn ilana Acoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, Aṣáájú-ọ̀nà Ìwádìí Ìbímọ, Kú ní ẹni ọdún 95

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A galactic alabapade

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Awọn ohun ti o wa ni isalẹ Ẹsẹ wa: Iduroṣinṣin Rock Fihan Nipasẹ Awọn ilana Acoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, Aṣáájú-ọ̀nà Ìwádìí Ìbímọ, Kú ní ẹni ọdún 95

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Iṣẹ apinfunni oorun akọkọ ti India Aditya-L1 lati de aaye Lagrange ni Oṣu Kini

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments