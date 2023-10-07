Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Jamess Webb Space Telescope ṣe afihan awọn awari iyalẹnu nipa awọn irawọ kutukutu

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 7, 2023
Jamess Webb Space Telescope ṣe afihan awọn awari iyalẹnu nipa awọn irawọ kutukutu

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

awọn orisun:
Reuters: Will Dunham
– Northwestern University
- Awọn lẹta Akosile Astrophysical

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Science

Awọn oruka Igi Ṣe afihan Ẹri ti iji oorun to gaju ti o le ba ọlaju jẹ loni

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Tuntun Ṣawari Awo Tectonic Ọdun 120-Milionu Ọdun: Awo Pọntu

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Module Nauka ti Russia lori Awọn iriri ISS Itutu eto jo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

O padanu

Science

Awọn oruka Igi Ṣe afihan Ẹri ti iji oorun to gaju ti o le ba ọlaju jẹ loni

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuntun Ṣawari Awo Tectonic Ọdun 120-Milionu Ọdun: Awo Pọntu

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Module Nauka ti Russia lori Awọn iriri ISS Itutu eto jo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Awọn iwadii Voyager: Ṣi Ṣiṣawari Cosmos naa

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments