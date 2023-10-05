Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Ile-iṣẹ Alafo ti Ilu India Ngbaradi fun Ifilọlẹ Oṣu Kẹwa

Oct 5, 2023
India’s space agency, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, is making final preparations for a launch scheduled at the end of October. According to the Director of the Centre, S Unnikrishnan Nair, all vehicle systems have arrived at the Sriharikota launch site and final assembly is currently underway.

The exact details of the mission have not been disclosed, but this launch marks yet another significant milestone for India’s space program. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been making steady progress in recent years, with successful missions such as the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission and the Mars Orbiter Mission.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission, launched in July 2019, aimed to explore the south pole region of the moon and make India the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Although the lander’s attempt to soft-land on the moon’s surface was not entirely successful, the orbiter component of the mission continues to operate and collect valuable data.

The ISRO has also made notable achievements in Earth observation and remote sensing with its satellites. These satellites play a crucial role in disaster management, weather forecasting, and agricultural planning, among other applications.

India’s space program has not only contributed to scientific research and technological advancements but has also inspired and motivated the nation. The ISRO’s achievements have fostered a sense of national pride and showcased India’s capabilities on the global stage.

As preparations continue for the upcoming October launch, the ISRO remains committed to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and expanding its capabilities. With each successful mission, India solidifies its position as a key player in the international space community.

