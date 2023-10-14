Igbesi aye Ilu

Diamond: The King of Hardness, but is Anything Harder?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 14, 2023
When it comes to hardness, diamonds are renowned for being at the top of the scale. Their durability and resistance to scratches make them highly prized and versatile, both in jewelry and industrial applications. However, the question remains: is there anything harder than diamond?

According to Richard Kaner, a materials chemist at the University of California, Los Angeles, diamond is still the hardest material for most practical purposes. While there are ways to create diamonds that are harder than standard gem diamonds, other materials that might theoretically be harder do not yet exist in a form that can be readily used.

It’s important to note that hardness has a specific meaning in the scientific community. Hardness refers to a material’s ability to resist scratching, and it is often confused with other qualities like stiffness or strength. Diamond, for example, is very hard but only moderately stiff. It can also shatter easily along its crystal faces.

Hardness is measured in different ways by scientists. Geologists use the Mohs hardness scale, while materials scientists rely on the Vickers hardness test. Diamond’s famous hardness is due to its unique molecular structure, which consists of carbon atoms arranged in a cubic lattice and held together by strong chemical bonds.

There are materials that claim to be harder than diamond, such as lonsdaleite, which is made up of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal crystal structure. While lonsdaleite has been found in small quantities in meteorites, recent discoveries suggest larger crystals exist. However, lonsdaleite is not yet a viable replacement for diamond in applications like cutting or drilling.

Another way to create a material harder than diamond is by manipulating diamond’s nanoscale structure. Materials made up of many tiny diamond crystals, known as “nanotwinned” diamonds, are reportedly double the hardness of regular diamonds. These materials could have industrial applications where superhard materials are required.

While hardness is an important characteristic, scientists are also focused on creating materials that are useful and practical. Researchers are inventing superhard materials that can be made at scale and offer alternatives to diamond. For example, a combination of tungsten and boron, with other metals, has been developed in Kaner’s lab. This material has different properties in different directions and can scratch diamond when held in the right orientation.

In conclusion, while diamond still reigns supreme in terms of hardness, new challengers are emerging. Scientists continue to explore and invent superhard materials that can potentially rival the hardness of diamond, bringing forth new possibilities for various industries.

