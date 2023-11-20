Blazars: Unraveling the Mysteries of High-Energy Neutrinos

Blazars, a type of active galactic nuclei known as quasars, have captivated researchers for years with their impressive gamma-ray flares. Now, an international research team has conducted a comprehensive statistical analysis to shed light on the connection between these flares and high-energy neutrino emissions. Led by Professor Kenji Yoshida from the Department of Electronic Information Systems at Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan, the team’s findings offer intriguing insights into the complex relationship between blazars and neutrino flux.

Blazars stand out from other quasars due to their unique ability to emit flares directly toward Earth. These explosive events release high-energy cosmic rays, propelled from the core of these galaxies in jets that span vast distances. Within these cosmic rays, interactions with photons give rise to subatomic particles called neutrinos.

Scientists strongly believe that gamma-ray flares from blazars are closely tied to the detection of neutrinos in the sky. This theory gained support in 2017 when the South Pole neutrino detector known as “IceCube” observed a high-energy neutrino event that coincided both in timing and location with a blazar flare called TXS 0506+056. This discovery raised the possibility that a population of blazars produces high-energy neutrinos during flares. However, the precise relationship between blazar flaring activity and neutrino emission remains a puzzle in need of further exploration.

In their study, the international research team examined a total of 145 blazars. Of these, 144 were drawn from the Fermi Large Area Telescope Monitored Source List, including the notable blazar TXS 0506+056. To understand the contribution of gamma-ray flares to neutrino emission, the researchers constructed weekly binned light curves, representing the average gamma-ray flux of each blazar. By employing a Bayesian algorithm, they determined the flare duty cycle (the percentage of time a blazar spends in a flaring state) and the corresponding energy fraction for each blazar.

Through their analysis, the team discovered a clear trend: blazars with lower flare duty cycles and energy fractions were more prevalent in their sample. These parameters displayed power law-like distributions, demonstrating a robust correlation between them. Furthermore, the researchers identified a significant disparity in flare duty cycles among different types of blazars.

Notably, the team also assessed the neutrino energy flux of each gamma-ray flare, utilizing a scaling relation that considers the neutrino and gamma-ray luminosities. By comparing their predictions to the time-integrated sensitivity of IceCube, the researchers were able to establish upper limits on the contributions of flares to the isotropic diffuse neutrino flux.

Highlighting the significance of their work, Prof. Yoshida emphasized its potential to advance scientific knowledge regarding the origin of astrophysical neutrinos. With further observations and the application of their method, researchers hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding blazars and their role in producing high-energy neutrinos.

Q: What are blazars?

Blazars are a type of active galactic nuclei known as quasars. What distinguishes them is their ability to emit flares directed towards Earth.

Neutrinos are subatomic particles that possess no electrical charge and interact weakly with matter. They can be produced through cosmic ray interactions in high-energy astrophysical events like blazar flares.

Q: How are gamma-ray flares from blazars connected to high-energy neutrinos?

Scientists believe that gamma-ray flares from blazars may be the primary events responsible for the detection of high-energy neutrinos in the sky. The timing and positioning of a high-energy neutrino event detected by IceCube aligned with a blazar flare, hinting at a correlation between the two phenomena.

The research team found that blazars with lower flare duty cycles and energy fractions were more common in their sample. They also identified a significant difference in flare duty cycles among different types of blazars. Additionally, they established upper limits on the contributions of flares to the isotropic diffuse neutrino flux.

