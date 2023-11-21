New Statue Unveiled at Nossal High School to Honor Local Legend

Nossal High School in Berwick has recently revealed a striking life-sized bronze statue in honor of the esteemed Sir Gustav Nossal AC. Crafted by internationally renowned sculptors Gillie and Marc, this magnificent statue pays tribute to Sir Nossal’s remarkable scientific achievements, his invaluable contribution to the school, and his approachable and friendly nature.

On November 20th, the school community gathered together to witness the grand unveiling of the statue, commemorating the enduring legacy of Sir Nossal. Dr. John Inns, the president of the school council, expressed his delight in finally seeing the statue come to life after several years of careful planning and preparation, which began back in 2019 with the aim of coinciding with the school’s 10-year anniversary in 2020.

The founding principal of Nossal High School, Roger Page, shared his thoughts on the significance of the statue. Highlighting Sir Nossal’s integral role within the school community, Page expressed his hope that the statue would serve as a fitting tribute to their connection. He further emphasized that Sir Nossal often visited the school, taking the time to interact with students, staff, and visitors. As a symbol of this cherished interaction, the bronze statue of a seated Sir Nossal will be prominently displayed at the front entrance of the school.

Beyond his local recognition, Sir Gustav Nossal is a figure of national and international renown. Awarded the Australian of the Year in 2000, Sir Nossal has left an indelible mark on both Australian and global communities. Alongside his groundbreaking work in the field of immunology, he has also devoted himself to numerous humanitarian endeavors. His notable achievements include chairing the Global Program for Vaccines and Immunization at the World Health Organization, as well as collaborating with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Vaccine Program.

Born in Austria in 1931, Sir Nossal migrated to Australia at a young age. Overcoming the language barrier, he excelled academically, becoming the top student at his school and eventually earning his medical degree from the University of Sydney. Subsequently, Sir Nossal pursued his Ph.D. at the University of Melbourne. His illustrious career led him to Melbourne’s renowned Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI), where he served as the director from 1965 to 1996.

Sir Nossal voiced his hope that the statue, alongside his ongoing influence in the school, would inspire future generations to realize their dreams. He reminded the audience that Australia is a country of great opportunities and expressed his gratitude and pride in standing before them. Sir Gustav Nossal encouraged everyone to remember their time at Nossal High School with fondness.

The statue project was made possible through the contributions of the school community and generous donations from business suppliers such as PSW Uniforms and Edunet Computers, as well as a substantial donation from the WEHI in recognition of Sir Gustav Nossal’s invaluable contributions to both medical research and the organization itself.

-

FAQ

Who is Sir Gustav Nossal?

Sir Gustav Nossal is an Austrian-born Australian scientist and humanitarian. He is renowned for his work in the field of immunology and has made significant contributions to medical research globally. Sir Nossal received the Australian of the Year award in 2000 and has served in leadership positions with esteemed organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Vaccine Program.

Why was a statue unveiled at Nossal High School?

The bronze statue was unveiled at Nossal High School to honor Sir Gustav Nossal’s achievements, his instrumental role within the school community, and his approachable nature. The statue serves as a tribute to his scientific contributions and his ongoing influence as a source of inspiration for students and staff alike.

Who created the statue?

The statue was crafted by internationally recognized sculptors Gillie and Marc, known for their exceptional talent and ability to capture the essence and achievements of notable figures.