Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Ẹri Atijọ ṣe imọran iji oorun 10 Awọn akoko ti o lagbara ju iṣẹlẹ Carrington lọ

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 9, 2023
Ẹri Atijọ ṣe imọran iji oorun 10 Awọn akoko ti o lagbara ju iṣẹlẹ Carrington lọ

Ancient evidence found in the rings of partially fossilized trees indicates that 14,300 years ago, Earth experienced a solar storm that was at least 10 times more powerful than the famous Carrington Event of 1859. The Carrington Event caused widespread disruption to telegraph systems, with electrical currents sweeping across Earth’s surface and resulting in fires and other chaos.

Geomagnetic storms, also known as solar storms, occur when the Sun releases massive flares or coronal mass ejections. If these eruptions are directed toward Earth, a surge of charged particles can hit our magnetosphere, resulting in the disruption of communication systems, including satellites and radio communications. In rare instances, the electromagnetic field disruption caused by severe solar storms can impact power grids.

Radiocarbon, produced by cosmic particles interacting with atmospheric particles in the upper atmosphere, can reveal historical solar eruptions hidden in the annual rings of old trees. Scientists studying subfossilized trees in the Southern French Alps discovered a ring with an enormous spike in radiocarbon dating back 14,300 years. This finding, coupled with evidence from ice cores extracted from Greenland, suggests a Miyake event, a powerful geomagnetic storm, occurred during this time period.

Miyake events are highly intense and potentially devastating events that could cause significant damage to Earth’s infrastructure. The effects may include permanent damage to power grids and widespread blackouts lasting months. Understanding our past is crucial in accurately predicting future solar storm events and mitigating potential risks.

awọn orisun:
– Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

O padanu

Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn onimo ijinlẹ sayensi Wa Omi Pupọ ati Erogba ni Ayẹwo Asteroid, Imọran Atilẹyin ti Awọn ipilẹṣẹ Igbesi aye

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments