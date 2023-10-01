Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Fosaili Spider Giant Titun Titun Pese Imọye sinu Baba ti Awọn Eya Modern

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 1, 2023
Fosaili Spider Giant Titun Titun Pese Imọye sinu Baba ti Awọn Eya Modern

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

awọn orisun:

- Iwe akọọlẹ Zoological ti Linnean Society

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Science

Wahala Ogbele Nfa Awọn iyipada ninu Iṣe Ile-igbo Ojo

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Idagbasoke Biosensor-orisun Amuaradagba Ti dagbasoke lati Wa Awọn maini ilẹ ati Ipilẹ-TNT Ohun-ọṣọ Ti ko bumu

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

NASA ká Perseverance Rover Ya Martian Eruku Eṣu ni Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Science

Wahala Ogbele Nfa Awọn iyipada ninu Iṣe Ile-igbo Ojo

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Idagbasoke Biosensor-orisun Amuaradagba Ti dagbasoke lati Wa Awọn maini ilẹ ati Ipilẹ-TNT Ohun-ọṣọ Ti ko bumu

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

NASA ká Perseverance Rover Ya Martian Eruku Eṣu ni Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Asteroid 2008 QY: Awọn alaye ati Awọn abajade to pọju

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments