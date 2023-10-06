Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Iwe Meteor Tuntun lati tan imọlẹ awọn ọrun UK

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Iwe Meteor Tuntun lati tan imọlẹ awọn ọrun UK

A new meteor shower is set to illuminate the night skies over the United Kingdom in the coming days. The annual Draconid meteor shower, caused by the Earth passing through the debris of comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner, will bring shooting stars streaking across the sky.

If you are an enthusiast hoping to witness this spectacular event, make sure to turn your gaze skyward from Friday night, October 6th, to Tuesday, October 10th. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak between Sunday, October 8th, and Monday, October 9th, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The visibility of shooting stars during the meteor shower will depend on which part of the comet’s trail Earth traverses. The quantity and intensity of the meteor shower will vary, so it is recommended to choose a dark location away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris left behind by a comet or asteroid. As these small particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating the brilliant streaks of light we call shooting stars.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness this celestial spectacle, as the Draconid meteor shower illuminates the skies over the UK. It’s a fascinating reminder of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

awọn orisun:
– Daily Star
- Royal Observatory Greenwich

By Mampho Brescia

jẹmọ Post

Science

Awọn oruka Igi Ṣe afihan Ẹri ti iji oorun to gaju ti o le ba ọlaju jẹ loni

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Tuntun Ṣawari Awo Tectonic Ọdun 120-Milionu Ọdun: Awo Pọntu

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Module Nauka ti Russia lori Awọn iriri ISS Itutu eto jo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

O padanu

Science

Awọn oruka Igi Ṣe afihan Ẹri ti iji oorun to gaju ti o le ba ọlaju jẹ loni

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuntun Ṣawari Awo Tectonic Ọdun 120-Milionu Ọdun: Awo Pọntu

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Module Nauka ti Russia lori Awọn iriri ISS Itutu eto jo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Awọn iwadii Voyager: Ṣi Ṣiṣawari Cosmos naa

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments