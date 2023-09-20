Ikẹkọ Ṣe idanimọ Ọna asopọ Molecular ti o pọju Laarin COVID-19 ati Awọn aami aisan Imọ

A study published in PNAS Nexus has revealed a potential molecular link between COVID-19 and cognitive symptoms, such as “brain fog,” experienced by infected individuals.

It has been observed that COVID-19 infection can worsen Alzheimer’s disease in patients who already have the condition. Furthermore, individuals who have contracted COVID-19 may have an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease compared to those who have not been infected.

Led by Cristina Di Primio and her colleagues, the researchers investigated the impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the development of Alzheimer’s disease-related biochemical changes. They conducted experiments using human neuroblastoma cell cultures and mice.

The findings of the study revealed that when the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects neuronal cells or the brains of mice, it interacts with a microtubule-associated protein called Tau. In individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, Tau is known to tangle and clump in neurons. The virus causes hyperphosphorylation of Tau at specific binding sites similar to the protein’s behavior in Alzheimer’s patients.

The hyperphosphorylation of Tau increases the likelihood of aggregate formation. Additionally, the researchers observed a significant increase in insoluble Tau in infected cells, which indicates pathological alterations to the protein.

It remains unclear whether these changes are a direct result of the virus or part of a cellular defense response to prevent viral replication. Further research is necessary to fully understand the implications of these findings.

The discovery of this potential molecular link between COVID-19 and cognitive symptoms highlights the intricate relationship between the virus and neurological health. It opens avenues for future research to investigate strategies for preventing or treating cognitive impairments in COVID-19 patients.

