Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Liquid Leaks from Russian Part of ISS, Crew Safe

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Liquid Leaks from Russian Part of ISS, Crew Safe

Liquid coolant has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew members are not in danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak occurred in the Nauka module’s external radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos reassured the public that there was no immediate threat to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Originally, the mission was scheduled to last only six months. However, a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft occurred, possibly due to a small meteorite impact. As a result, a new rocket was sent without a crew to replace the Soyuz and carry out the remainder of the mission.

During their year-long stay, the Russian and American crew members worked together amidst increasing tensions between their respective nations. The conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Washington and Moscow, making the cooperation on the ISS a notable example of collaboration.

The coolant leak is an unexpected occurrence, but Roscosmos has assured the public that the crew’s safety is not at risk. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the leak and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

awọn orisun:
– Phys.org

By Gabriel Botha

jẹmọ Post

Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

O padanu

Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn onimo ijinlẹ sayensi Wa Omi Pupọ ati Erogba ni Ayẹwo Asteroid, Imọran Atilẹyin ti Awọn ipilẹṣẹ Igbesi aye

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments