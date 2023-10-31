When Do Adolescents Begin to Think Like Adults?

A groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications provides new insights into the maturation of executive function in adolescents. Executive function refers to a set of cognitive skills that enable individuals to plan, switch between tasks, concentrate, and resist distractions. According to the study, executive function typically reaches maturity by the age of 18.

The research involved analyzing data from over 10,000 participants across four different datasets, presenting a comprehensive chart of cognitive development in teenagers. The findings have significant implications for parents, educators, psychiatrists, and potentially the judicial system in determining the boundaries of adolescence.

“When I talk with parents, a lot of them say, ‘There is no way that my 18-year-old is a fully formed adult!'” said senior author Beatriz Luna, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “The ability to use executive function reliably improves with age and, at least in a laboratory setting, matures by 18 years of age.”

Prior to this study, the timeline of adolescence had been less clearly defined compared to the well-documented milestones of childhood. The complexity of developmental processes associated with puberty and the lack of tools for analyzing complex datasets had hindered previous attempts to map the development of the teenage brain.

“In our study, we wanted to present a consensus and not just a hunch,” explained lead author Brenden Tervo-Clemmens. “This is developmental science meets big data. We are using tools that were not available to researchers until recently.”

By providing reproducible growth charts for executive function across various tasks and datasets, this research opens the door to studying the effects of therapeutic and drug interventions on developmental milestones. Furthermore, understanding the typical timeline of executive function maturation can enhance early diagnosis of mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, which often emerge during adolescence.

FAQ

What is executive function?

Executive function refers to a set of cognitive skills that enable an individual to plan, switch between tasks, concentrate, resist distractions, and regulate emotions.

Báwo la ṣe ṣe ìkẹ́kọ̀ọ́ náà?

The study analyzed data from over 10,000 participants across four different datasets. Researchers collected 23 distinct measures of executive function and used mathematical modeling to track changes over time.

When does executive function typically mature?

According to the study, executive function typically reaches maturity by the age of 18.

Kini awọn ipa ti iwadii yii?

The findings of this study have implications for parents, educators, psychiatrists, and potentially the judicial system. Understanding the typical timeline of executive function maturation can help identify deviations and facilitate early diagnosis of mental illnesses.

How can this research impact therapeutic and drug interventions?

By providing growth charts for executive function development, this research allows researchers to track how therapeutic and drug interventions affect developmental milestones in teenagers.