Asteroid kan n sunmọ Earth: Awọn alaye ati Awọn ipa Aipẹ

An asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 SZ is making its way towards Earth and is expected to have its closest approach to the planet today, September 25. This asteroid is just one of the many asteroids that have been discovered by space agencies. NASA has been tracking Asteroid 2023 SZ using advanced space and ground-based telescopes, providing details such as its speed, distance of approach, and more.

Asteroid 2023 SZ is projected to make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 2.1 million kilometers, zooming by at a speed of 15,337 kilometers per hour – faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile. This space rock belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the asteroid 1221 Amor. The Amor group consists of Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits that are exterior to Earth but interior to Mars.

Fortunately, Asteroid 2023 SZ has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its relatively small size. Only objects larger than 492 feet in diameter are deemed hazardous, whereas this asteroid ranges between 59 and 131 feet wide, similar in size to a house or small aircraft.

While asteroid approaches are not uncommon, there have been recent instances of impacts. On February 15 of this year, a 1000-pound asteroid turned into an atmospheric fireball and broke into pieces about 21 miles above Earth’s surface. This event caused a loud explosion that was reported by residents in the McAllen, Texas area.

Then on July 6, a woman in the village of Alsace in Eastern France was hit by a meteor while she was sitting on her terrace enjoying a cup of coffee. The meteor bounced off the roof before hitting her chest. The woman had the rock examined by a geologist who confirmed that it was indeed a meteorite from outer space.

As we continue our exploration and investigation of asteroids, let us stay informed about these celestial objects and be prepared for any potential impacts they may pose in the future.

awọn orisun:

– NASA