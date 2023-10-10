Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Ilọsiwaju Ilọsiwaju ti Ilu China ti o da lori Oju-oorun Oorun Pari Ọdun kan ti akiyesi Imọ-jinlẹ

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 10, 2023
Ilọsiwaju Ilọsiwaju ti Ilu China ti o da lori Oju-oorun Oorun Pari Ọdun kan ti akiyesi Imọ-jinlẹ

China’s first comprehensive solar probe, the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), has successfully completed one year of scientific observation. The probe, also known as Kuafu-1, has been in orbit for 365 days since its launch on October 9, 2022.

The ASO-S is designed to monitor solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and the sun’s magnetic field simultaneously. It was delivered to the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on September 25 after completing in-orbit tests.

During its operation, the probe has completed a total of 5,294 orbits around Earth and received more than 500 observation plans. Over 120 TB of original data and over 100 TB of advanced data products have been produced. Additionally, more than 2 TB of scientific data have been downloaded since April 12, 2023.

To receive data from the probe, three ground stations located in the cities of Sanya, Kashgar, and Beijing have been utilized. These stations transmit the data to a powerful computer mounted at the Purple Mountain Observatory for decoding.

The ASO-S is set to cover the peak of the solar cycle from 2024 to 2025, which typically lasts for 11 years. The mission aims to provide valuable insights into the sun’s activity and improve our understanding of solar phenomena.

This milestone achievement reaffirms China’s commitment to space exploration and scientific research. The ASO-S will continue to contribute valuable data to the field of solar physics, enabling scientists to deepen their knowledge of the sun and its effects on Earth.

awọn orisun:
– Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

By Gabriel Botha

jẹmọ Post

Science

Apakan Oorun oṣupa lati Wa han ni Alberta ni Satidee yii

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Science

Apakan Oorun oṣupa lati Wa han ni Alberta ni Satidee yii

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments