Orile-ede China ngbero lati faagun Ibusọ Alafo rẹ bi ISS ti sunmọ Ipari Igbesi aye

China is set to expand its space station to six modules in the coming years, offering astronauts from other nations an alternative platform for near-Earth missions as the International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its operational lifespan. The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) announced at the International Astronautical Congress that the operational lifetime of the Chinese space station will exceed 15 years, which is longer than previously announced.

The Chinese space station, known as Tiangong or Celestial Palace, has been fully operational since late 2022 and can host up to three astronauts. After expansion to six modules, it will have a mass of 180 metric tons, making it just 40% of the mass of the ISS. However, the ISS, which has been in orbit for over two decades, is expected to be decommissioned after 2030. China aims to become a major space power around the same time.

China has expressed its willingness to collaborate with other countries by inviting their astronauts to the Chinese station. Last year, it was reported that several countries had requested to send their astronauts to Tiangong. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced this year that it did not have the budget or political approval to participate in the project, hampering China’s aspirations for space diplomacy.

Despite the challenges, Tiangong symbolizes China’s growing influence and confidence in its space ventures. It has become a competitor to the United States in the domain of space exploration and is banned by U.S. law from any collaboration with NASA. Russia, a participant in the ISS, has also proposed constructing its own space station with cooperation from BRICS nations.

China’s expansion plans for its space station and its ambition to become a major space power reflect its commitment to advancements in space exploration. As the ISS nears the end of its lifespan, China aims to provide astronauts from other nations with an alternative platform for near-Earth missions.

– ISS: International Space Station

– Tiangong: Chinese space station, also known as Celestial Palace

– BRICS: A group composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa

