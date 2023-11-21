The HISPEC Calibration Unit: Pushing Boundaries in Spectrograph Calibration

The advancement of high-resolution spectrograph instruments on 10m-class telescopes comes with the demand for increasingly precise calibration methods to support groundbreaking scientific pursuits. To meet these challenges, the High-resolution Infrared SPectrograph for Exoplanet Characterization (HISPEC) Calibration Unit (CAL) has been developed.

The CAL unit has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of complex scientific cases such as Doppler imaging of exoplanet atmospheres, precision radial velocity measurements, and high-contrast high-resolution spectroscopy of nearby exoplanets. Drawing from the successes of the Keck Planet Imager and Characterizer (KPIC), CAL incorporates four near-infrared (NIR) light sources that possess wavelength information encoded within them, which can be coupled into single-mode fibers.

These NIR light sources can be utilized in synchronous mode during scientific observations or asynchronously during daytime calibrations. To provide absolute calibration ranging from 0.98 μm to 2.5 μm, CAL employs a hollow cathode lamp (HCL) and a series of gas absorption cells. Furthermore, a laser frequency comb (LFC) offers stable and time-independent wavelength information during observation, alongside a lower finesse astro-etalon serving as a backup for the LFC. The lessons and insights from the HISPEC instrument’s development will undoubtedly shape the requirements for future instruments dedicated to Extremely Large Telescopes (ELTs).

The HISPEC Calibration Unit showcases the commitment of scientists and astronomers to pushing the boundaries of knowledge in the field of exoplanet characterization. With its cutting-edge calibration methods and sophisticated technology, researchers can continue refining their understanding of exoplanet atmospheres, enhancing precision in radial velocity measurements, and advancing high-resolution spectroscopy.

