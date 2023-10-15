Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Eclipse Oorun Ọdun Idunnu Awọn irawọ Stargazers ati Awọn onimọ-jinlẹ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 15, 2023
Eclipse Oorun Ọdun Idunnu Awọn irawọ Stargazers ati Awọn onimọ-jinlẹ

Stargazers and astronomers were treated to a stunning celestial event recently – an annular solar eclipse. This cosmic phenomenon could be seen in parts of the US, Mexico, and South and Central America. While US residents had the chance to witness at least a partial eclipse, those within the path of annularity were able to see the full “ring of fire” effect.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most of the Sun’s light but leaving a thin ring, or annulus, visible. This type of eclipse is quite rare, as it only happens when the Moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, described the annular solar eclipse as a “really cool thing to see.”

The path of the October 14 annular solar eclipse stretched across a wide area. It began in Oregon at 09:13 local time and passed through several states before reaching Texas at 12:03 local time. From there, it was visible across Central and northern South America. Sky-gazers were reminded to protect their eyes while observing the eclipse, using solar viewing glasses rather than regular sunglasses.

The next annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021, and will be visible in parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. This upcoming celestial event will surely captivate the attention of stargazers and astronomers once again.

awọn orisun:
– The British Broadcasting Corporation
– NASA

