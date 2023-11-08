India’s Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Achieves Milestone in Solar Flare Observation

India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, has recently made a breakthrough in the field of solar flare observation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on 7 November that Aditya-L1 successfully captured its first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares using the HEL1OS instrument on board the spacecraft.

During its initial observation period from 12:00 to 22:00 UT on October 29, 2023, the High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) recorded the impulsive phase of solar flares. Analysis of the recorded data shows consistency with X-ray light curves provided by NOAA’s GOES.

The HEL1OS instrument, commissioned on October 27, 2023, is currently undergoing fine-tuning of thresholds and calibration operations. Developed by the Space Astronomy Group of the U. R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, Bengaluru, HEL1OS aims to monitor the Sun’s high-energy X-ray activity with fast timing and high-resolution spectra.

This significant achievement allows researchers to delve into the explosive energy release and electron acceleration during the impulsive phases of solar flares. Solar flares, intense bursts of radiation resulting from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, can last from minutes to hours.

Flares produce enhanced emissions across the electromagnetic spectrum, including radio, optical, UV, soft X-rays, hard X-rays, and gamma-rays. By studying the emissions from accelerated particles and hot plasma, scientists gain valuable insights into the dynamics of these solar phenomena.

Aditya-L1, designed for remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), will remain approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth and directed towards the Sun. Launched on September 2, 2023, the spacecraft will neither land on the Sun nor approach it any closer.

With each milestone achieved, Aditya-L1 brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the Sun and advancing our understanding of space weather.

Awọn Ifọrọranṣẹ Nigbagbogbo (Awọn ibeere)

1. What is the Aditya-L1 mission?

Aditya-L1 is India’s maiden solar mission designed for remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1, which is approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

2. What did Aditya-L1 observe?

Aditya-L1 captured its first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares using the HEL1OS instrument on board the spacecraft.

3. What is the significance of this observation?

This observation allows researchers to study explosive energy release and electron acceleration during the impulsive phases of solar flares, providing valuable insights into these solar phenomena.

4. How are solar flares generated?

Solar flares result from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. These intense bursts of radiation can last from minutes to hours.

5. What emissions are produced by solar flares?

Solar flares produce enhanced emissions across the electromagnetic spectrum, including radio, optical, UV, soft X-rays, hard X-rays, and gamma-rays. These emissions originate from accelerated particles and hot plasma.

(Sources: [ISRO](https://www.isro.gov.in/) and [NASA](https://www.nasa.gov/))