Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Idanwo ALICE Ṣe Iwọn Igbesi aye Hypertritons pẹlu Itọkasi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 29, 2023
Idanwo ALICE Ṣe Iwọn Igbesi aye Hypertritons pẹlu Itọkasi

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

awọn orisun:
- Awọn Iwe Atunwo Iṣe-ara: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

Science

India ni Aṣeyọri Ṣe Ilẹ-Ọnà Nitosi Ọpa Guusu Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

China lati ṣe ifilọlẹ Queqiao-2 lati ṣe atilẹyin Awọn ibaraẹnisọrọ Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Patch Wearable tuntun fun Abojuto Glukosi Tesiwaju

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

O padanu

Science

India ni Aṣeyọri Ṣe Ilẹ-Ọnà Nitosi Ọpa Guusu Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

China lati ṣe ifilọlẹ Queqiao-2 lati ṣe atilẹyin Awọn ibaraẹnisọrọ Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Patch Wearable tuntun fun Abojuto Glukosi Tesiwaju

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Sensọ Electrokemika Irọrun Giga Giga ati Iduroṣinṣin fun Ṣiṣawari Biomarker

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments