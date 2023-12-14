SpaceX Scrubs Fourth Launch of Falcon Heavy Rocket

SpaceX has been forced to scrub the fourth attempt to launch the Falcon Heavy rocket due to poor weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This follows three previous launch delays, each with its own set of challenges. While no specific information was provided about the latest delay, SpaceX stated that it would use the extra time to conduct additional system checkouts.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to carry the experimental X-37B space plane into orbit for the U.S. Space Force’s USSF-52 mission. The X-37B is a crewless spacecraft resembling a smaller version of the retired space shuttle. Since its first flight in 2010, it has completed six missions.

The upcoming mission aims to push the boundaries of the X-37B’s capabilities by operating it in new orbital regimes, experimenting with space domain awareness technologies, and studying the effects of radiation on materials supplied by NASA. The X-37B program director, Lt. Col. Joseph Fritschen, expressed excitement about the partnership between SpaceX and the Department of the Air Force, stating that the reusable X-37B will carry multiple cutting-edge experiments.

This mission marks a significant milestone for SpaceX as it is the first time the company will deploy the X-37B to orbit. Previously, the United Launch Alliance handled these missions for the USSF.

The Falcon Heavy rocket, known for its impressive 5.5 million pounds of thrust at launch, is one of the most powerful rockets currently in operation. However, it is dwarfed by SpaceX’s Starship vehicle, which boasts a staggering 17 million pounds of thrust. The Starship is still in the testing phase and has had two flights thus far, both ending in midair explosions.

SpaceX plans to live stream the Falcon Heavy’s launch once a new launch date is determined. Until then, space enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to witness this remarkable event.