גוגל רומערד צו מעלדונג אַי-פּאַוערד אַססיסטאַנט פֿאַר פּיקסעל טעלעפאָן אָונערז

A new AI-powered personal assistant called Pixie is rumored to be released by Google for Pixel phone owners, according to a report by The Information. This potential new addition to Google’s lineup of virtual assistants could also extend to other Google hardware products, including those under the Nest brand.

While concrete details about Pixie’s capabilities are scant, it is speculated that this AI assistant could offer a more personalized experience for users, running locally on their devices instead of relying on cloud-based supercomputers. Similar to Bard or ChatGPT, Pixie might be able to answer questions, analyze app data, and even manage various settings on the phone.

Although there is no official confirmation regarding the release of Pixie, industry insiders predict that it may be announced at the Google I/O conference in 2024, with the first availability on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Subsequently, older Pixel phone models could receive the update during the winter of that year.

Google’s foray into AI assistants has been well-received in the past, with the popularity of Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. However, with the advancement of AI technology in recent years, users are eagerly anticipating a more advanced and capable virtual assistant that can enhance their productivity and streamline their daily tasks.

As the competition in the virtual assistant market continues to grow, Google’s potential release of Pixie could solidify its position as a leader in AI-powered devices. With the ability to run locally on the device, Pixie could offer users a more efficient and seamless experience, without the need for constant internet connectivity.

While we wait for the official announcement from Google, tech enthusiasts and Pixel owners alike are eagerly keeping an eye out for any updates on the potential release of Pixie and the innovative features it may bring to their smartphones.