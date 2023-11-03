ניו וויסואַל סטייל אַנוויילד פֿאַר Brno ניטל סעלעבראַטיאָן

Brno’s annual Christmas celebration will showcase a brand-new visual style this year, created by the renowned creative agency Aetna. The theme for this year’s decor is “The second best Christmas in the world – right after the one at your house.” Building on the success of last year’s collaboration with Aetna, the organizers decided to continue their partnership and take the concept even further.

In collaboration with Vendula Pucharová Kramářová from PECKA fashion, Aetna has designed a visually stunning pattern that incorporates traditional Christmas elements. The artwork features sliced apples, oranges, gingerbread, and other candies arranged around a central carp or Christmas tree. This unique design highlights the gastronomic side of the holiday season and adds a touch of artistic flair.

But that’s not all that’s new this year. Brno’s Christmas celebration will also introduce the use of augmented reality technology for the first time. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the visual displays through their smart devices, which will overlay digital scenes onto the real environment. This innovation is exclusive to Brno and promises to offer an immersive and interactive experience for attendees.

Additionally, the musical jingle of Brno Christmas has been revamped, and animated Christmas posters will accompany the sounds. Composed by Tomáš Kelar, a member of the music group MIDI LIDI, and Ondřej Mikula, a talented musician, producer, and multimedia artist, the new jingle will add an extra touch of holiday cheer to the festivities.

To further embrace the new visual style, TIC BRNO has also introduced a collection of Christmas souvenirs. Chocolates, mints, tins, pancakes, and canvas bags featuring the new design will be available for purchase at various locations, including the TIC BRNO information centers, the Christmas TIC BRNO stand on Náměstí Svobody, and the official website.

Brno Christmas promises to be a memorable and visually captivating experience this year, thanks to the innovative use of technology and the creativity of Aetna and its collaborators. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the festive atmosphere and immerse yourself in the second-best Christmas celebration in the world—at least, right after the one at your house!

אָפֿט געשטעלטע פֿראגן (FAQ)

