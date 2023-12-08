יקסייטינג שפּיל מודעות אַנוויילד ביי די שפּיל אַוואַרדס 2023

Summary: The Game Awards 2023 is currently taking place with a plethora of announcements and surprises in store for gaming enthusiasts. Geoff Keighley’s annual event has always been a platform for big reveals, and this year is no exception. Some of the highlights include a Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, Rise of the Golden Idol, Usual June, Pony Island 2: Panda Circus, Harmonium: The Musical, and Windblown.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake for Next-Gen Consoles

Joseph Fares, renowned for his work on co-op games like It Takes Two and A Way Out, is bringing a remake of his first major game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Scheduled for release on February 28, 2024, the remake will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The unique aspect of the original game, where players control two characters simultaneously, will offer a solo co-op experience.

Rise of the Golden Idol Follows in the Footsteps of its Predecessor

Following the success of The Case of the Golden Idol, fans can now look forward to the highly anticipated sequel, Rise of the Golden Idol. The game retains the indie charm of its predecessor and will be released on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Usual June: A Supernatural Action Adventure on the Horizon

Usual June caught the attention of gamers with its unique cel-shaded art style and supernatural elements. This action-adventure game is set to release sometime in 2025 and promises an engaging gaming experience.

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus Takes a Dark Turn

Daniel Mullins, the mastermind behind the eerie game Pony Island, unveiled the upcoming title Pony Island 2: Panda Circus. The reveal trailer showcased the captivating and unsettling atmosphere that fans of Mullins’ work have come to expect.

Harmonium: The Musical Sets a New Tune

One of the exciting announcements from The Game Awards 2023 is Harmonium: The Musical, a musical platformer adventure destined for Xbox Game Pass. With its unique combination of music and gameplay, this title aims to immerse players in a captivating musical journey.

Windblown: A Lightning-Fast Combat Roguelite

Motion Twin, the developers behind the critically acclaimed Dead Cells, introduced their latest project, Windblown. This co-op focused game offers fast-paced action, stunning anime-esque cutscenes, and a hunger for lightning-fast combat roguelite experiences that inspired its creation.

As The Game Awards 2023 continues, more surprises and announcements await passionate gamers worldwide. Stay tuned for further updates on this thrilling event.