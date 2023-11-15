ניו דיסקאַווערד מעגאַבעדס אין די מעדיטערראַנעאַן אָפּדאַך ליכט אויף אלטע סופּערוואָלקאַנאָ ירופּשאַנז

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, uncovering enormous “megabeds” that provide evidence of ancient supervolcano eruptions. These megabeds, large submarine deposits resulting from catastrophic events like volcanic eruptions, indicate a recurring cycle of extreme events that have occurred every 10,000 to 15,000 years in the region.

The exploration took place near the coast of Italy in the Tyrrhenian Sea, close to a substantial underwater volcano. Previous investigations using sediment cores and imaging had revealed clues about hidden structures beneath the ocean. However, the resolution of the previous images was too low to identify the megabeds clearly. To address this limitation, lead study author Derek Sawyer, an associate professor of Earth sciences at The Ohio State University, and his team returned to the site with the goal of obtaining higher-resolution images of the sediment layers.

In their study published in the journal Geology on August 10, the researchers successfully captured detailed images that revealed a sequence of four distinct megabeds. Each megabed ranged in thickness from 33 to 82 feet (10 to 25 meters) and was separated by distinct layers of sediments. Core samples collected from the site confirmed that the megabeds consisted of volcanic material.

By examining known volcanic activity in the area, the scientists were able to trace the origins of the megabeds. The region is characterized by significant volcanic activity, including the Campi Flegrei supervolcano. The oldest megabed, formed approximately 40,000 years ago, resulted from a massive eruption originating from Campi Flegrei, which is considered one of the largest known eruptions in Earth’s history.

The team hypothesizes that the second megabed was also a product of the same eruption, as the layer separating the two is only 3.2 feet (1 meter) thick, indicating a relatively short time interval between the two events. Furthermore, they suggest that the 18,000-year-old megabed emerged following the Neapolitan Yellow Tuff supereruption of Campi Flegrei, which took place roughly 15,000 years ago. The youngest megabed, on the other hand, was deposited by a less energetic eruption at Campi Flegrei.

These findings shed light on the recurring pattern of volcanic activity in the region, which occurs approximately every 10,000 to 15,000 years. However, researchers are working to refine the eruption dates to gain a more precise understanding of this cycle and assess potential risks in the future.

The implications of this discovery are significant, contributing to a better understanding of volcanic hazards in the area. By studying past eruptions and their patterns, scientists can comprehend the potential risks posed by these volcanoes. With continuous volcanic activity and the looming potential for another eruption, this research serves as a crucial foundation for monitoring and developing strategies to mitigate future volcanic events.

אָפֿט געשטעלטע פֿראגן (FAQ)

Q: What are megabeds in relation to volcanic eruptions?

A: Megabeds are huge submarine deposits that form in marine basins as a result of catastrophic events like volcanic eruptions.

Q: Where were the megabeds discovered?

A: The megabeds were found at the bottom of the Tyrrhenian Sea, near the coast of Italy, in close proximity to a large underwater volcano.

Q: How old are the megabeds?

A: The oldest megabed is approximately 40,000 years old, followed by one at 32,000 years, another at 18,000 years, and the youngest at around 8,000 years.

Q: Which supervolcano is responsible for the eruptions that formed the megabeds?

A: The Campi Flegrei supervolcano, which is situated in the region, is believed to have been responsible for these eruptions.

Q: How often do these volcanic eruptions occur?

A: The eruptions appear to transpire every 10,000 to 15,000 years, although scientists are working to refine these estimates for a more accurate understanding of the cycle and potential future risks.