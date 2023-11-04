Samsung’s highly anticipated successor to the Tab Active4 Pro is on the horizon, promising innovative features and enhanced performance for users. While the actual name has not yet been confirmed, an FCC listing has shed some light on the imminent tablet, revealing tantalizing details.

One standout characteristic is the return of the user-replaceable battery, granting users the convenience and flexibility of easily swapping out the power source. Although the image provided in the FCC listing does not offer a clear view of the battery, the model number EB-BX306GBY suggests a powerful and enduring cell.

Samsung will bestow two different model numbers upon its upcoming tablet. The first, SM-X300, represents a Wi-Fi-only variant, ideal for users seeking quick connectivity within local networks. The second, SM-X306B, boasts 5G compatibility, ensuring lightning-fast internet speeds and seamless online experiences.

Rumors suggest that the new tablet will retail at approximately €800, a price point aligned with its predecessor, the Tab Active4 Pro. Samsung fans and tech enthusiasts can expect to find an S-Pen included with the tablet, allowing for effortless note-taking, drawing, and precise on-screen interactions.

Anticipation is building as Samsung prepares to unleash its latest tablet offering. With an emphasis on user convenience, powerful hardware, and reliable connectivity, the upcoming device is poised to capture the imagination of consumers around the world.

אָפֿט געשטעלטע פֿראגן (FAQ)

1. Will the battery of the new Samsung tablet be replaceable?

Yes, just like its predecessor, the Tab Active4 Pro, the upcoming Samsung tablet will have a user-replaceable battery. This design feature allows for easy battery swapping, providing enhanced convenience for users.

2. What are the different model numbers for the Samsung tablet?

The upcoming Samsung tablet will have two model numbers. The SM-X300 represents the Wi-Fi-only variant, while the SM-X306B is the version with 5G connectivity. This offers users the flexibility to choose their preferred connectivity option based on their needs.

3. Will the new Samsung tablet come with an S-Pen?

Yes, just like its predecessor, the upcoming Samsung tablet will come with an S-Pen. This accessory enables effortless note-taking, drawing, and precise on-screen interactions, enhancing the overall user experience.