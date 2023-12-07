פּאָקעמאָן סקאַרלעט און פיאַלקע: לעדזשאַנדערי פּאָקעמאָן צוריקקומען אין די יקספּאַנשאַן פון פאַרבאָרגן אוצרות

A new trailer has been released for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming expansion, The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk, which is set to launch on December 14, 2023. While we already knew about the new legendary Pokémon Terapagos, it has been revealed that fan-favorite legendaries will also be making an appearance. Joining the adventure are Ho-Oh, Lugia, Kyogre, Groudon, Solgaleo, and Lunala.

Not only will these legendary creatures be returning, but many others from throughout the Pokémon series will also be making a comeback. Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter the original legendary birds as well as Entei, Suicune, and Raikou. To do so, they must complete the main story of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk and meet a character named Snacksworth at Blueberry Academy.

Trainers can participate in Blueberry Quests (BBQs) in the Terarium and earn snacks from Snacksworth. These snacks will allow them to encounter certain legendary Pokémon from the series within the Paldea region. Snacksworth will also share his extensive knowledge about these Pokémon and regale trainers with tales of his own heroic encounters with them.

In addition to the return of legendary Pokémon, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will feature an exciting new Synchro mode. Players who have progressed far enough in the adventure will be able to use the Synchro Machine to see the world through the eyes of their favorite Pokémon.

And that’s not all! All previous starter Pokémon will also be obtainable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding even more options and variety for trainers.

While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced bold new ideas, the review from IGN rates the expansion 6/10. The review mentions that while the concepts are fantastic, there are some aspects that feel unfinished or lacking in the game’s execution.

Are you excited to encounter legendary Pokémon and explore the expanded world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? The launch of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk is just around the corner, so get ready to embark on a new adventure with your favorite Pokémon!