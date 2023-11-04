OnePlus 12: קומענדיק באַלד מיט ימפּרעסיוו אַפּגריידז

Rumors surrounding the highly anticipated OnePlus 12 continue to gain traction, and it appears that the wait may finally be over. According to recent reports, the smartphone manufacturer is preparing for an earlier-than-expected launch, with the device potentially making its debut by the end of this month in China. Evidence supporting these claims comes from the recent 3C certification of the OnePlus 12, which has surfaced on the Chinese 3C website.

Speculations surrounding the smartphone’s charging capabilities have also been addressed by the certification. It has been confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will maintain its 100W wired charging speed, debunking previous rumors of a potential decrease in charging capabilities. The 3C listing reveals a 100W-compatible charger with specifications of 11V/9.1A, identical to those of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11.

In addition to this exciting news, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has shed light on further enhancements to expect from the OnePlus 12. The upcoming device is said to reintroduce the popular 50W wireless charging feature, allowing for faster and more convenient charging options. Furthermore, the OnePlus 12 is rumored to boast a substantial increase in battery capacity, with a reported 5,400 mAh battery, promising extended usage without the need for frequent recharging.

Other notable improvements include a large 6.82-inch 120Hz OLED panel, offering users a smooth and immersive visual experience. Powering the OnePlus 12 is the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring top-tier performance and seamless multitasking.

A teaser released by the company a few days ago has also confirmed the presence of a state-of-the-art Sony Lytia sensor, guaranteeing exceptional photography capabilities for users.

As anticipation continues to build around the OnePlus 12, users can expect a high-performance smartphone that delivers a seamless and impressive user experience. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting release.

