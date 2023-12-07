When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, New Jerseyans have a reputation for their love of Taylor ham/pork roll egg and cheese. But there’s a whole world of breakfast sandwiches beyond the traditional favorite. Here are some unique and delicious options that will take your breakfast sandwich game to the next level.

At Walnut Street Bagels & Co., you’ll find the Eggs Milanese sandwich. This newcomer to the Montclair bagel scene offers a combination of fried eggs, mozzarella, caramelized onions, Italian long hot peppers, arugula, and chipotle mayo. The blend of spice, sweetness, and bitterness makes for a truly mouthwatering experience.

If you’re looking for a healthier alternative, head to Bagel House in West Deptford for their turkey bacon and egg sandwich with avocado and tomato. This under-the-radar star proves that turkey bacon can be just as delicious as its pork counterpart when paired with fresh ingredients like avocado and tomato.

For a farm-to-table breakfast sandwich experience, visit Beach Plum Farm in West Cape May. Their farm sandwich with bacon features locally sourced produce and meats, including bacon from their own Berkshire hogs. Enjoy your sandwich in the beautiful surroundings of their picnic area.

Dad’s Deli in Marlton may be hard to find, but their pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich on a roll is worth the journey. This hefty and hearty sandwich will satisfy even the biggest appetite.

If one Taylor ham, egg, and cheese sandwich is not enough, head to The Bagel Nook in Princeton and Freehold for their double nooker. This stacked sandwich features layers of egg, meat, cheese, and potato on one of their famous bagels. You’ll feel like you’ve eaten two amazing breakfast sandwiches in one sitting.

Plaza Bagels in Clifton is not your average bagel shop. With its punk rock vibes and unique menu, you’ll find delightful surprises like the Taylor ham, egg, and cheese on a marbled rye bagel. The combination of flavors and textures will leave you wanting more.

When it comes to classic simplicity, Summit Diner in Summit takes the cake. Their Taylor ham, egg, and cheese sandwich is a no-frills masterpiece. Enjoy it at the counter for the full diner experience.

If you’re feeling adventurous and indulgent, Off the Grill in Upper Freehold offers “The Heart Attack” sandwich. Packed with pork roll, sausage, bacon, and ham, this sandwich lives up to its name. For a slightly tamer option, their bacon and egg on a hard roll is equally delicious.

Expand your breakfast sandwich horizons and try these unique and mouthwatering options throughout New Jersey. From eclectic bagel shops to classic diners, the state offers something for every breakfast lover.