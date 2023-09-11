שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

נייַעס

ניו באָרדערלאַנדס זאַמלונג: פּאַנדאָראַ ס באָקס אָפפערס גרויס ווערט פֿאַר פאַנס

ByMampho Brescia

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
ניו באָרדערלאַנדס זאַמלונג: פּאַנדאָראַ ס באָקס אָפפערס גרויס ווערט פֿאַר פאַנס

The recently launched Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box has become a hit among Borderlands fans, quickly climbing the “Top Paid” Xbox chart. Since its release on September 1st, the collection has reached the second spot on the UK chart, and remains at number seven in the US.

One of the main reasons for its popularity is the massive 60% discount currently available, which brings the price down from £123.99 / $149.99 to £49.59 / $59.99. Additionally, those who already own any of the games included in the collection can enjoy an even bigger discount.

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box includes six games, along with all the add-on content for each game. Fans can expect hours of immersive gameplay and exploration in the unique Borderlands universe.

For those interested in purchasing the collection, now is the perfect time to do so before the discount expires around Wednesday or Thursday of this week. The collection can be easily found on the Xbox Store.

Many fans are excited about this offer, as it provides great value for the six games and their additional content. However, opinions may differ, and individuals are encouraged to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Please note that some of the links provided in this article are affiliate links, which means that a small percentage of the sale may go to the publisher if a purchase is made. More information on this can be found in our FTC Disclosure.

קוואלן:
– Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Store

By Mampho Brescia

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

נייַעס

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC - א קאַנטיניויישאַן פון די עפּאָס דזשאָורניי

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
נייַעס

אָרעם מאכט געראָטן דעבוט אויף נאַסדאַק מיט יפּאָ

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
נייַעס

די עפּל וואַך 9: אַ קוק אויף אַלטערנאַטיווע סמאַרטוואַטטשעס

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו

איר מיסט

טעכנאָלאָגיע

פּאַפּיר מאַריאָ: די טויזנט-יאָר טיר פֿאַר נינטענדאָו סוויטש: וויסואַל ופּגראַדעס מיט אַ פּרייַז?

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

עפּל ינטראָודוסט קאַרבאָן-נייטראַל עפּל וואַך סעריע 9 צו רעדוצירן ינווייראַנמענאַל פּראַל

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

טשיפּ פאָאָס האַנט סקעטשאַז אַ מוסטאַנג ראַסינג באַגריף פֿאַר SEMA

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

ווי צו פֿאַרבעסערן דיין פּראָודאַקטיוויטי אין די ווערקפּלייס

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען