LEGO און Epic Games Collaboration: קאַנעקטינג אַקאַונץ פֿאַר אַ ביג באַנג מעלדן

LEGO and Epic Games have joined forces to bring fans of both franchises an exciting collaboration. In anticipation of the upcoming Fortnite event, The Big Bang, LEGO Insiders can now sign into their Epic Games accounts using their LEGO accounts. This integration allows players to log in to their main Epic Games accounts, while simultaneously linking both accounts together.

The official announcement for Fortnite The Big Bang is scheduled for December 2 at 2pm ET/11am PT. LEGO has already teased fans with a glimpse of the iconic Supply Llama in LEGO form, and speculations suggest that popular Fortnite skins will be transformed into LEGO minifigure skins within the game.

This collaboration opens up new possibilities for fans of both LEGO and Fortnite. By connecting their accounts, LEGO enthusiasts can experience the Fortnite universe in a whole new way. Similarly, Fortnite players can dive into the world of LEGO and bring their favorite Fortnite characters to life through LEGO minifigures.

The LEGO and Epic Games collaboration showcases the mutual desire to create engaging and immersive experiences for their dedicated fan bases. By bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds, this partnership offers an exciting avenue for creative expression and storytelling.

So gear up, brick-builders and Fortnite champions, as the LEGO x Epic Games collaboration paves the way for an epic gaming adventure. Stay tuned for more updates, surprises, and a truly explosive announcement on December 2.

