שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

נייַעס

קיצער:

Byגבריאל באטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
קיצער:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

דעפיניטיאָנס:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

קוואלן:
- [מקור נאָמען]
- [מקור נאָמען]

By גבריאל באטע

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

נייַעס

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 אַפּדייט ינטראָודוסיז ניו סקילז טרי פּערקס ינספּייערד דורך Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
נייַעס

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC - א קאַנטיניויישאַן פון די עפּאָס דזשאָורניי

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
נייַעס

אָרעם מאכט געראָטן דעבוט אויף נאַסדאַק מיט יפּאָ

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע

איר מיסט

טעכנאָלאָגיע

ינטראָדוסינג טראַנסיט: אַ פּלוגין פֿאַר סימלאַס סאָנג טראַנזישאַנז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

ווהאַצאַפּפּ דינייז ריפּאָרץ פון ינטראָודוסינג אַדס, לאָנטשיז ווהאַצאַפּפּ טשאַנאַלז שטריך

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

וואָלוואָ און פּאָלעסטאַר מאַשין אָונערז צו סטרימינג אינהאַלט ווען פּאַרקט אָדער טשאַרדזשינג

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

Bose אַנטפּלעקט די נייַע אַלטראַ ליניע פון ​​קוויעטקאָמפאָרט כעדפאָונז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען