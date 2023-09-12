שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

נייַעס

IBM ווייכווארג דיוויזשאַן ריקווייערז עמפּלוייז צו צוריקקומען צו אָפיס פֿאַר בייַ מינדסטער 3 טעג פּער וואָך

Byראבערט ענדרו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
IBM ווייכווארג דיוויזשאַן ריקווייערז עמפּלוייז צו צוריקקומען צו אָפיס פֿאַר בייַ מינדסטער 3 טעג פּער וואָך

IBM’s software division has issued a return-to-office mandate, requiring employees to be in the office for a minimum of three days a week. Unlike similar mandates implemented by other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Zoom, IBM’s requirement will apply to employees worldwide, not just those in the United States.

The decision was communicated through an internal blog post written by Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President for Product Management, and Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President for Products. The blog post stated that employees within a 50-mile radius of an IBM office will initially be affected, while those living further away will be exempt for now. However, it remains unclear when these employees will also be required to return to the office.

The blog post emphasized the importance of in-person collaboration for IBM’s culture and business goals. Currently, only one in four IBM Software employees are working in the office three days a week, but the division aims to increase this to three in four by October.

IBM’s decision to mandate a return to the office comes after CEO Arvind Krishna announced plans to utilize AI technology to replace around 8,000 jobs. This includes roles that do not involve customer interaction and back-office functions like human resources. The company intends to automate approximately 30% of these roles over the next five years.

It is unclear whether non-compliance with the new attendance requirements will result in disciplinary action or termination, as IBM has not provided clarification on this matter. The company has also not addressed whether other divisions within IBM will implement similar mandates.

Overall, the return-to-office mandate by IBM’s software division demonstrates a shift in work arrangements as companies seek to balance in-person collaboration with the potential benefits of remote work. Source: Bloomberg, The Register.

By ראבערט ענדרו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

נייַעס

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 אַפּדייט ינטראָודוסיז ניו סקילז טרי פּערקס ינספּייערד דורך Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
נייַעס

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC - א קאַנטיניויישאַן פון די עפּאָס דזשאָורניי

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
נייַעס

אָרעם מאכט געראָטן דעבוט אויף נאַסדאַק מיט יפּאָ

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע

איר מיסט

טעכנאָלאָגיע

וואָלוואָ און פּאָלעסטאַר מאַשין אָונערז צו סטרימינג אינהאַלט ווען פּאַרקט אָדער טשאַרדזשינג

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

Bose אַנטפּלעקט די נייַע אַלטראַ ליניע פון ​​קוויעטקאָמפאָרט כעדפאָונז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
נייַעס

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 אַפּדייט ינטראָודוסיז ניו סקילז טרי פּערקס ינספּייערד דורך Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

פּאַפּיר מאַריאָ: די טויזנט-יאָר טיר פֿאַר נינטענדאָו סוויטש: וויסואַל ופּגראַדעס מיט אַ פּרייַז?

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען