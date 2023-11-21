How much does Shingrix cost at Walmart?

If you’re looking to get vaccinated against shingles, one of the most effective and recommended vaccines is Shingrix. However, before getting the vaccine, it’s important to consider the cost. Walmart, one of the largest retail chains in the United States, offers Shingrix at its pharmacies. Let’s take a closer look at how much Shingrix costs at Walmart and some frequently asked questions related to the vaccine.

Shingrix Cost at Walmart:

As of [current date], the cost of Shingrix at Walmart is approximately $155 per dose. The vaccine requires two doses, so the total cost for the complete vaccination course would be around $310. It’s worth noting that these prices may vary slightly depending on the location and any ongoing promotions or discounts.

אָפֿט געשטעלטע פֿראגן:

1. What is Shingrix?

Shingrix is a vaccine used to prevent shingles, a painful rash caused by the varicella-zoster virus. It is highly recommended for individuals aged 50 and older, as they are at a higher risk of developing shingles.

2. Is Shingrix covered by insurance?

Most insurance plans cover the cost of Shingrix, but it’s always advisable to check with your insurance provider to confirm coverage details. Medicare Part D also covers Shingrix.

3. Are there any eligibility criteria for receiving the Shingrix vaccine?

Shingrix is recommended for individuals aged 50 and older, regardless of whether they have had shingles in the past or have received the older shingles vaccine, Zostavax.

4. Is Shingrix available without a prescription?

No, Shingrix is not available without a prescription. You will need to consult with a healthcare professional who can assess your eligibility and provide a prescription for the vaccine.

5. Are there any side effects of Shingrix?

Like any vaccine, Shingrix may cause side effects. The most common side effects include pain and swelling at the injection site, as well as fatigue, muscle pain, headache, and fever. These side effects are generally mild and temporary.

In conclusion, if you’re considering getting vaccinated against shingles, Shingrix is a highly recommended option. At Walmart, the cost of Shingrix is approximately $155 per dose, totaling around $310 for the complete vaccination course. Remember to consult with your healthcare provider to determine if Shingrix is suitable for you and to address any concerns or questions you may have.