Denon HEOS סיסטעם מוסיף נייַ פֿעיִקייטן, נעמט אויף Sonos

In a bid to rival Sonos, Denon HEOS has introduced a range of new features to its multi-room wireless audio system. The update, available from December 14, brings much-anticipated additions such as universal search and improved navigation.

Denon HEOS, along with its parent company Masimo, which includes Marantz, Polk Audio, Definitive Technology, and Bowers & Wilkins, has revamped the user interface to offer a more intuitive and modern experience. With a persistent Now Playing area at the bottom of the screen and an overhauled home screen, Denon HEOS now provides instant access to recently played tracks, favorite music, and preferred music services.

One standout feature is the introduction of universal search, a feature previously exclusive to Sonos. Instead of selecting a specific music service before searching, users can now input their search terms and receive matches from all services connected to the HEOS app.

In terms of speaker compatibility, Denon HEOS now supports up to 64 products, doubling Sonos’ capacity of 32.

These updates position Denon HEOS as a strong contender against Sonos, finally offering users features that were previously unavailable. Whether you’re a long-time Denon HEOS user or considering venturing into the world of multi-room audio systems, the latest enhancements are sure to enhance your listening experience.

