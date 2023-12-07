Google לאָנטשיז רעוואָלוטיאָנאַרי אַי מאָדעל געמיני, צוקונפֿט מאָנעטיזאַטיאָן סטראַטעגיע ומזיכער

Google’s shares soared by more than 5% following the announcement of its groundbreaking artificial intelligence model, Gemini. The new AI technology is set to compete with products from OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta, generating significant excitement among analysts and investors. While Gemini’s capabilities were claimed to outperform OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, there was no mention of how it compares to OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4 Turbo.

Industry experts have praised Google’s progress in AI, seeing it as a significant advancement in the technology field. However, questions remain about Google’s long-term monetization strategy for Gemini. While the company plans to license Gemini to customers through Google Cloud starting this month, its broader implementation and integration across Google’s product ecosystem are yet to be clarified.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has recently unveiled Copilot, utilizing OpenAI’s ChatGPT in Word, Excel, and other Office programs. This move is expected to generate over $10 billion in annualized revenue for Microsoft by 2026. It serves as an example of how AI models can be monetized effectively.

Although Wall Street had a relatively muted response to Google’s announcement, analysts acknowledge the significant technological breakthrough that Gemini represents. However, concerns have been raised about the uncertainty surrounding monetization in Google’s core business area of search, which might face pushback from the industry.

Gemini is viewed as the culmination of Google’s AI advancements this year. While analysts believe that AI will play a vital role in driving future growth and profitability, they caution that it will take time for its influence to become meaningful. The year 2024 is anticipated to be a turning point where the impact of Gemini on advertising, consumer behavior, developer trends, and enterprise practices will be clearer.

In conclusion, Google’s launch of the Gemini AI model marks a major milestone in the company’s AI capabilities. While the technology’s potential is promising, the precise monetization strategy and its integration into Google’s suite of products remain uncertain. The market remains cautiously optimistic about Google’s future in AI, eagerly awaiting further developments and results in the coming years.