New Funding for UK Mars Rover to Enhance Scientific Potential

A team led by the University of Aberystwyth in the UK has been awarded £10 million to replace Russian components in a Mars rover and maximize its scientific capabilities. The funding will be used to build the Infrared Spectrometer for ExoMars (ISEM), named Enfys, which means ‘rainbow’ in Welsh. Enfys will work alongside the rover’s panoramic camera system, PanCam, designed and built by the same team at University College London’s Mullard Space Science Laboratory.

Enfys will have the ability to identify minerals using infrared technology, enabling the rover to drill for samples that can be analyzed by other instruments onboard. This advancement in the rover’s capabilities will significantly enhance its scientific power, providing valuable insights into the search for signs of life on the Red Planet.

“We are excited to apply the experience gained from PanCam to Enfys, expanding the scientific potential of the rover,” said Professor Andrew Coates of Mullard Space Science Laboratory at UCL. “Our team looks forward to conducting joint science and operations with Enfys in the challenging environment of the Martian surface.”

Dr. Matt Gunn of Aberystwyth University, the Principal Investigator on Enfys, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to utilize the knowledge gained from the development and testing of PanCam to develop this new instrument for the mission.

The UK government’s investment in the Mars rover project through the UK Space Agency has now reached a total of £377 million. The latest funding injection aims to strengthen collaboration within the UK space sector and economy while boosting the country’s world-class space technology and furthering the understanding of Mars’s potential to support life.

The rover was originally planned to launch in September 2022 but faced delays due to the cancellation of collaboration with Russia’s space agency following the illegal invasion of Ukraine. The UK-built rover, constructed by Airbus in Stevenage, remains a pioneering piece of technology in space exploration.

