A recent development in NASA’s Psyche mission has ignited excitement among scientists and space enthusiasts. The mission’s gamma-ray spectrometer (GRS) came to life on November 6, marking a significant milestone since the spacecraft’s mid-October launch. The GRS is part of the Gamma-Ray and Neutron Spectrometer (GRNS) instrument, which plays a crucial role in determining Psyche’s composition.

The GRS team, composed of physicists from various institutions, witnessed the collection of “beautiful data” pouring down from the spacecraft every five seconds. This success came after careful planning and rehearsal over the past three years, exceeding expectations and paving the way for future operations. The collected data provides crucial information about the instrument’s sensitivity and allows scientists to refine calculations for when the spacecraft reaches asteroid Psyche.

Scientists are particularly fascinated by the gamma-ray spectra collected by the GRS. These spectra act as chemical fingerprints, revealing the elemental composition of Psyche. By analyzing the gamma rays released from the interaction of cosmic particles with the asteroid’s surface, scientists can confirm whether Psyche is a remnant of an early planetesimal or a building block of a planet.

The Psyche GRS is a state-of-the-art instrument that incorporates lessons learned from previous gamma-ray instruments used in space missions. It boasts the highest resolution of any gamma-ray spectrometer flown in space and employs advanced cryocooler technology to cool its pure germanium-crystal “heart” to a chilly -292°F (-180°C). This cryocooler innovation is expected to significantly extend the instrument’s lifespan.

The success of the Psyche GRS not only paves the way for future operations during the mission but also holds promise for upcoming space exploration endeavors. Similar APL-developed GRS instruments will be integrated into two future missions—the MEGANE instrument on Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Martian Moons eXploration mission and NASA’s APL-led Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s largest moon Titan. Additionally, the same type of cryocooler used in the Psyche mission will be used for the Mapping Imaging Spectrometer for Europa (MISE) instrument on NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.

Following a two-week testing process, the team turned off the gamma-ray sensor on November 27. However, other components of the GRS, including the neutron and proton sensor, remain active. The team plans to activate the neutron spectrometer in mid-December, enabling them to gather valuable measurements of the space environment during the cruise to the asteroid belt.

The Psyche mission’s success marks a significant milestone in space exploration and holds promise for uncovering the mysteries of Psyche and future missions alike.