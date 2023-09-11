שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

עפּל ס לאַגער טיפּיקלי נעמט אַ שלאָגן נאָך iPhone קאַטער events

ByMampho Brescia

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
With the launch of Apple’s iPhone 15 set to take place on Tuesday, investors are anticipating the impact on the company’s stock. Historically, Apple’s stock has experienced a decline after its annual events like the iPhone launch.

Market reporter Jared Blikre from Yahoo Finance explains that it is common for investors to “sell the news” following these events. In the lead-up to the launch, Apple’s stock typically sees a minimal increase, but then experiences a sell-off during and after the event.

Blikre highlights the recent drop in Apple’s stock, bringing it into oversold territory. Despite this drop, the stock is only down around 10% from its record highs, suggesting that a major decline is not imminent.

Looking back at historical data since 2007, Blikre notes the negative seasonality surrounding Apple stock. September, in particular, has consistently been a bad month for the stock. If an investor had invested $1,000 and only spent it in September since Apple’s debut in 1980, they would now only have about $80, reflecting a loss of 92%.

While October has shown positive returns for Apple in the past, Blikre cautions against solely relying on that month for a significant increase in stock value. He points out that August, another historically positive month, had actually been negative for Apple this year. Declining revenue may be one of the factors contributing to this deviation from seasonality.

Overall, while there may be some initial excitement in the stock when Apple announces its new products, Blikre suggests that the event itself is typically a “sell the news” event. Nevertheless, he emphasizes that it is not a catastrophic situation.

קוואלן:
- יאַהאָאָ פינאַנסע מאַרקעץ רעפּאָרטער דזשאַרעד בליקרע

By Mampho Brescia

