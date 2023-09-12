Monzo לאָנטשיז ינוועסטמאַנץ שטריך, אַלאַוינג יוזערז צו ינוועסטירן מיט בלויז £ 1

Monzo, the digital bank valued at $4.5 billion, has introduced a new feature called “Investments” that allows its customers to invest in funds selected by asset management giant BlackRock. This marks Monzo’s first foray into the investment market and is part of the company’s efforts to expand its financial services and generate additional revenue streams.

The Investments feature will enable users to start investing with as little as £1, setting Monzo in competition with established banks like Chase and younger startups like Chip, Moneybox, and Plum. The application process is simple, with eligible users joining a waitlist to access the product and then being invited to create an investment pot.

Monzo offers three funds managed by BlackRock: Careful, Balanced, and Adventurous. The Careful fund has low risk and low return, the Balanced fund has medium risk and reward, and the Adventurous fund involves higher-risk allocations with greater potential returns.

CEO TS Anil stated that Monzo decided to introduce the investment feature to address the lack of knowledge and affordability barriers faced by Brits when it comes to investing. Research commissioned by Monzo revealed that 69% of the UK population is unsure of where to go for an accessible and user-friendly investment product, and 60% of adults would be more inclined to invest if the minimum investment amount were low.

The Investments feature will appear under the Savings & Investments section on Monzo’s home screen and will be gradually rolled out to all eligible customers in the coming weeks. However, customers in financial difficulty or who are falling behind on debt repayments will not be able to open new investments. Users will also have the flexibility to make changes, cancel, or withdraw their investments at any time.

Monzo currently has over 8 million customers in the UK and aims to expand into new areas of financial services to achieve full-year profitability. The company reported its first two months of profitability in 2023.

The Investments feature will come with a flat fee of 0.59% per month, consisting of a 0.14% fund fee and a 0.45% platform fee.

While Monzo is not the first neobank in the UK to offer investment features, competitors like Starling Bank and Zopa do not yet provide such options. However, several fintech platforms like Revolut and Freetrade already offer stock trading capabilities. Monzo’s CEO, TS Anil, dismissed claims that the bank was late to the investment party.

