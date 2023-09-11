שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

טעכנאָלאָגיע

Apple Releases Updates for Older Operating Systems to Fix Security Issue

ByMampho Brescia

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
Apple Releases Updates for Older Operating Systems to Fix Security Issue

Apple has recently released updates for its older operating systems, including iOS and iPadOS 15.7.9, macOS Monterey 12.6.9, and macOS Big Sur 11.7.10. These updates aim to address a security issue and provide compatibility with other devices and accessories.

While Apple usually focuses on its current-generation operating systems, it occasionally releases updates for older models that are unable to run the latest versions. These updates serve multiple purposes, including security enhancements and enabling compatibility with newer devices.

The updates were introduced one day before Apple’s special event, and users can install them through their respective operating systems’ update systems. For iOS and iPadOS, the updates can be found in the Settings menu under General and Software Update.

The iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 updates are identified by the build number 19H365. The macOS Big Sur 11.7.10 update carries the build number 20G1427, while macOS Monterey 12.6.9 is identified as build 21G726.

One of the key improvements in these updates is the patch for CVE-2023-41064, a security vulnerability that could potentially allow arbitrary code execution through a maliciously crafted image using ImageIO. The patch addresses a buffer overflow issue by enhancing memory handling, making it more secure.

Apple has acknowledged that there have been reports suggesting active exploitation of this vulnerability. The discovery of CVE-2023-41064 is credited to The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School.

קוואלן:
- די סיטיזען לאַב אין די מונק שולע פון ​​דער אוניווערסיטעט פון טאָראָנטאָ

By Mampho Brescia

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

טעכנאָלאָגיע

פּאַפּיר מאַריאָ: די טויזנט-יאָר טיר פֿאַר נינטענדאָו סוויטש: וויסואַל ופּגראַדעס מיט אַ פּרייַז?

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
טעכנאָלאָגיע

עפּל ינטראָודוסט קאַרבאָן-נייטראַל עפּל וואַך סעריע 9 צו רעדוצירן ינווייראַנמענאַל פּראַל

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
טעכנאָלאָגיע

טשיפּ פאָאָס האַנט סקעטשאַז אַ מוסטאַנג ראַסינג באַגריף פֿאַר SEMA

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע

איר מיסט

טעכנאָלאָגיע

פּאַפּיר מאַריאָ: די טויזנט-יאָר טיר פֿאַר נינטענדאָו סוויטש: וויסואַל ופּגראַדעס מיט אַ פּרייַז?

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

עפּל ינטראָודוסט קאַרבאָן-נייטראַל עפּל וואַך סעריע 9 צו רעדוצירן ינווייראַנמענאַל פּראַל

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

טשיפּ פאָאָס האַנט סקעטשאַז אַ מוסטאַנג ראַסינג באַגריף פֿאַר SEMA

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

ווי צו פֿאַרבעסערן דיין פּראָודאַקטיוויטי אין די ווערקפּלייס

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען