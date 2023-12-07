ISRO to Launch X-ray Polarimeter Satellite for Advanced Space Exploration

קיצער:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is venturing into another innovative journey with the upcoming X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) mission. This mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya L1 missions, demonstrating ISRO’s commitment to advancing India’s understanding of outer space. Alongside this mission, ISRO is gearing up for a series of space exploration missions next year, taking the country’s space exploration to new heights.

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, scheduled for launch on December 28, 2023, is designed specifically to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays. Its primary scientific payload, the Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays (POLIX), developed by the Raman Research Institute, aims to observe and measure the degree and angle of polarization of bright astronomical X-ray sources. The POLIX payload will collect data from approximately 40 bright astronomical sources, focusing on understanding polarimetry parameters in outer space.

Additionally, the X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing (XSPECT) payload, developed by the Space Astronomy Group, URSC, will measure spectroscopic information and timing of soft X-rays. XSPECT’s purpose is to analyze the long-term behavior of X-ray sources and establish correlations between timing characteristics and spectral state changes.

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite is expected to remain operational for at least five years, enabling ongoing observations of pulsars, X-ray binaries, active galactic nuclei, and non-thermal supernova remnants.

ISRO has dedicated its resources to the XPoSat project since September 2017, with significant progress achieved in the development of the POLIX payload and the overall satellite design. This mission marks a significant milestone in India’s space research and exploration capabilities as it strives to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge and technological innovation.

With ISRO’s plans for future space exploration missions, India’s space program is poised to make groundbreaking discoveries and contribute to global scientific advancements in the field of astronomy and astrophysics.