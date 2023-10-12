הילף פֿאַר מענטשן מיט דיסאַביליטיז: אַקסעס די אינהאַלט פון FCC פּובליק טעקע

In order to ensure equal access to the FCC Public File, KOB is committed to providing assistance to individuals with disabilities. If you require assistance in accessing the content of the FCC Public File, you can contact us via our online form or by calling 505-243-4411.

Accessibility is an important aspect of digital content, and it is necessary to cater to the needs of individuals with disabilities. At KOB, we aim to provide equal opportunities for everyone to access the information and resources available in the FCC Public File.

If you are a person with disabilities and require assistance in accessing the content, please utilize the online form or reach out to us via phone. Our team is dedicated to addressing any accessibility issues you may encounter when trying to access the FCC Public File.

We understand the importance of providing equal access to information and resources, and we will assist you in navigating the FCC Public File.

It is essential to note that this website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area. For viewers within this region, we recommend seeking alternative methods to access the FCC Public File content.

KOB-TV, LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company, is committed to promoting inclusivity and accessibility. We strive to create a digital environment where individuals with disabilities can access information and resources with ease.

דעפיניטיאָנס:

FCC Public File: A collection of documents and records maintained by broadcast stations that provide information about their operations and services, including public service announcements, political advertising, and station ownership information.

קוואלן:

– KOB-TV, LLC

– Hubbard Broadcasting Company