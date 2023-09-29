שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

די מיסטעריע פון ​​פייע קרייזן: לעצטע ברעאַקטהראָוגהס און דיסקאַוועריז

Byראבערט ענדרו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
Fairy circles, those intriguing circular patches found in arid landscapes, have long puzzled scientists. Recently, researchers have made a significant breakthrough by discovering these enigmatic formations in 250 new locations across 15 different countries. Fairy circles are unusual natural phenomena characterized by circular patches or rings devoid of vegetation in the center, often surrounded by lush grass or vegetation on the outskirts. The exact cause of fairy circles has been a subject of ongoing research and debate.

In a recent study, artificial intelligence was employed to analyze satellite images, resulting in the identification of 263 sites resembling fairy circles. Understanding their ecological impact and the environmental factors driving their distribution is of utmost importance. Previous research has proposed that fairy circles are a result of dead Euphorbia species sap, specifically a toxic species called milk bushes. Sandy soils in Namibia, known for their limited water-holding capacity, create a hydraulically connected landscape where Euphorbia plants struggle to obtain water and nutrients. This leads to the release of water-repelling sap upon their death, hindering the growth of other plants and leaving barren circular patches.

The captivating appearance of fairy circles has inspired various cultural interpretations, including theories that attribute their origins to fairies or supernatural beings. However, scientific study continues to shed light on the true cause of this phenomenon. While significant progress has been made in unraveling the mystery of fairy circles, these captivating natural formations continue to fascinate scientists and nature enthusiasts worldwide.

