טראַפּעזיום קלאַסטער: אַנראַוואַלינג די מיסטעריע פון ​​​​דזשומבאָס אין די אָריאָן נעבולאַ

In the vast expanse of the cosmos, there are always new secrets waiting to be discovered. The latest revelation comes from the Orion Nebula, the closest star-forming region to Earth. Within the Trapezium cluster of the nebula, the James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered a collection of intriguing objects known as JuMBOs, or Jupiter Mass Binary Objects.

These JuMBOs are not massive enough to be stars, and yet they are not connected to any star, so they cannot be classified as planets either. What makes them even more remarkable is that they exist as binary objects, with dozens of these JuMBO couples orbiting each other.

Scientists have proposed a possible explanation for the existence of these JuMBOs – they could be rogue exoplanets, alien worlds that have been expelled from their parent star systems. Rogue exoplanets are believed to be common in star-forming regions. But this explanation still leaves the question unanswered: why do these JuMBOs exist as binaries?

Typically, binary star systems form when a disk of material surrounding a star breaks, giving birth to two stars. However, there is a theoretical lower limit for the mass of objects that can form in this manner. Objects smaller than three times the mass of Jupiter are expected to form as planets in the surrounding disk.

What adds to the mystery is that these JuMBOs are much smaller than what would be expected for binary objects of this nature. They have masses as small as one Jupiter mass or even half a Jupiter mass. Finding an ensemble of 42 starless, planet-like objects challenges our understanding of how stars and planets form.

Astronomers working on the observations acknowledge the uncertainty surrounding these JuMBOs, noting that the mechanism by which pairs of young planets can be ejected simultaneously and remain bound is unclear.

This discovery raises new questions about the formation of celestial objects and may require the development of a new explanation. Further research is needed to unravel the mystery of the JuMBOs in the Trapezium cluster of the Orion Nebula.

מקור: די וועטער טשאַננעל