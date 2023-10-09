שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ וועט אָנהייבן אַ מיסיע צו אַסטערויד מיט מעטאַל-רייַך צו לערנען פּלאַנעטאַרי קאָר

Byוויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
נאַסאַ וועט אָנהייבן אַ מיסיע צו אַסטערויד מיט מעטאַל-רייַך צו לערנען פּלאַנעטאַרי קאָר

NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to study the composition of an asteroid that is believed to be largely made up of iron and nickel. The asteroid, known as 16 Psyche, is thought to have once been part of a planetary core. This will be the first NASA mission to explore an asteroid with more metal than rock or ice.

The launch for the Psyche mission is scheduled for 10:16AM ET on Thursday. The spacecraft will be carried into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Psyche spacecraft, about the size of a small van, is equipped with various instruments including a magnetometer, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a multispectral imager.

Upon reaching the asteroid, the spacecraft will begin sending back images of 16 Psyche while conducting a two-year study of its surface and collecting data to gain a better understanding of its composition. The mission, powered by solar electric propulsion, is expected to reach the asteroid in July 2029.

While NASA has previously believed that 16 Psyche may be an exposed core of a planetesimal, an early planetary building block, the agency now acknowledges that it may instead be a remnant from a different type of iron-rich body in the solar system. This mission will help shed light on the true nature of the asteroid.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the spacecraft will also be testing new laser communications technology developed by NASA JPL called Deep Space Optical Communications. This technology is expected to transmit data and images at least ten times faster than conventional systems and will be tested for its capabilities in sending data at faster rates beyond the Moon.

מקורים: נאַסאַ, ספּאַסעקס

By וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

פּאַרטיייש זונ עקליפּסע וועט זיין קענטיק אין אַלבערטאַ דעם שבת

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

זונ סטאָרמז: אַ סאַקאָנע צו מאָדערן טעכנאָלאָגיע און ינפראַסטראַקטשער

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן דעוואַסטייטינג זונ - שטורעם וואָס קען ווירקן די ציוויליזאַציע הייַנט

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

פּאַרטיייש זונ עקליפּסע וועט זיין קענטיק אין אַלבערטאַ דעם שבת

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

זונ סטאָרמז: אַ סאַקאָנע צו מאָדערן טעכנאָלאָגיע און ינפראַסטראַקטשער

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן דעוואַסטייטינג זונ - שטורעם וואָס קען ווירקן די ציוויליזאַציע הייַנט

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ ס ינדזשאַנואַטי מאַרס העליקאָפּטער שטעלט נייַ גיכקייַט רעקאָרד אויף 62 פלי

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען