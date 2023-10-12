די Taupō ויסבראָך פון 232 לעסאָף דייטיד: ניו עווידענסע געפֿונען אין אַנטאַרקטיק אייז

Lake Taupō, the largest freshwater lake in Oceania, is situated in the center of New Zealand’s North Island. This massive body of water is actually a caldera lake, occupying a cauldron-like depression that was formed after a volcanic eruption led to the emptying of a magma chamber.

The Taupō supervolcano has a history of violent eruptions. The most recent supereruption, known as the Ōruanui supereruption, occurred approximately 25,500 years ago. It covered the entire North Island in thick layers of ash and igneous rocks. Over 2,000 years ago, the volcano erupted again, resulting in New Zealand’s largest known eruption.

Determining the exact date of this eruption has been a challenge for scientists. However, a recent study led by Stephen Piva, a Ph.D. candidate at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, has uncovered crucial evidence that points to the eruption occurring in late summer/early autumn in the year 232.

Piva and his team discovered seven unique volcanic glass shards buried deep within an ice core obtained from Roosevelt Island Climate Evolution (RICE) in West Antarctica. Through geochemical analysis, the researchers confirmed that these shards were linked to the Taupō eruption. The presence of these shards in Antarctica, over 5,000 kilometers away, is a testament to the immense power of the eruption.

The study’s findings provide a double fingerprint of the Taupō volcano as the eruption’s source. This confirmation allows scientists to further study the potential global effects of the eruption on the atmosphere and climate, shedding light on the volcano’s eruptive history and behavior.

The Taupō supervolcano is still considered active, making the study of its previous eruptions and potential future activity of great importance.

Title: The Taupō Eruption of 232 Finally Dated: New Evidence Found in Antarctic Ice

Source: Scientific Reports (2023)

דעפיניטיאָנס:

– Caldera lake: a large lake formed in the depressed area left by the collapse of land following a volcanic eruption

– Supervolcano: a volcano capable of producing an eruption with ejecta greater than 1,000 cubic kilometers

– Supereruption: an extremely large volcanic eruption that releases at least 1,000 cubic kilometers of volcanic materials

– Geochemistry: the study of the chemical composition of rocks and minerals and how they interact with each other

– Magma: molten rock beneath the Earth’s surface

– Ice core: a cylindrical sample of ice drilled from a glacier or ice sheet, used to study past climate and atmospheric conditions.