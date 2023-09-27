שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

ניו לערנען ריווילז פּאָטענציעל פֿאַר איבערחזרן ערדציטערנישן אין די פּאַסיפיק נאָרטוועסט

ByMampho Brescia

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
A recent study led by the University of Arizona has found evidence of a severe earthquake event that occurred in the Puget Lowlands in western Washington over 1,000 years ago. Through the analysis of tree rings, researchers were able to determine that the seismic event occurred in late A.D. 923 or early 924. This discovery has significant implications, as it suggests the potential for a similar earthquake to occur in the region in the future.

The ancient quake was likely the result of multiple shallow faults in the region rupturing together, resulting in an estimated 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Similar to recent earthquakes in Turkey-Syria, it is possible that twin quakes occurred back-to-back with estimated magnitudes of 7.5 and 7.3. Shallow faults are known to produce more violent and focused shaking compared to other types of earthquakes.

The findings of this study underscore the importance of considering the interconnectedness of shallow faults in the region when developing engineering designs and policies. Currently, regional hazard models do not reflect this possibility, but the research suggests that they should.

To determine the timing of the ancient earthquake, researchers relied on tree rings. Trees add rings around their trunks each year, with the width of the rings influenced by the climate conditions during that time. By matching growth patterns in dead trees with patterns from living trees, researchers were able to establish the exact dates when the earthquake-killed trees died.

The study also benefited from a massive solar storm that occurred between the years 774 and 775, resulting in a spike in radiocarbon. By measuring radiocarbon levels in the rings of the earthquake-killed trees, researchers were able to confirm the timing of the earthquake.

Overall, this study highlights the need for further research and preparedness in the Pacific Northwest region. It is vital to understand the potential risks associated with shallow faults and the interconnectedness between them in order to protect the millions of people who reside in the area.

קוואלן:
– University of Arizona. (n.d.). New study reveals history of earthquakes in Puget Lowlands. ScienceDaily. Retrieved from [source]

באַמערקונג: URL ס זענען אַוועקגענומען פון די קוואלן פֿאַר פאָרמאַטטינג צוועקן.

